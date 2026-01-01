'Silent Truth': Japanese mystery drama now streaming on Netflix
Entertainment
Silent Truth, a 2026 Japanese mystery series inspired by Yokozeki Dai's award-winning novel, is streaming on Netflix India.
The story follows detective Tobina Junichi as he digs into a murder tied to a pistol he and his classmates buried under a cherry blossom tree in 2003.
Where can you watch it?
You can catch Silent Truth on Netflix India.
New episodes air every Tuesday night on TV Asahi, with the first episode released January 13 and more coming weekly until March.
Why are people talking about it?
The show is getting love for its unique storyline and strong cast—Ryoma Takeuchi leads as Tobina, with Mao Inoue joining in key roles.
Takeuchi says he hopes the reunion of classmates will connect with the nostalgic feelings that cannot be expressed in words.