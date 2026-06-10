Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's 'Sing Geetham' gets 'U' certificate
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's upcoming movie Sing Geetham has received a 'U' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), paving the way for its theatrical release. Vyjayanthi Movies announced the certification on X, sharing a poster to mark the occasion. The film's release has been pushed back by a day and is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on Friday, June 12, instead of Thursday, June 11.
Film details
India's 1st musical fantasy
Sing Geetham marks the return of the veteran filmmaker to the director's chair at 94! The film is being produced by Nag Ashwin under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. It is being billed as India's first musical fantasy. The movie features Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi in lead roles.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟏𝟐𝐭𝐡 🎼#SingGeetham is certified with a Clean 𝐔.— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) June 9, 2026
An experience for everyone to enjoy on the big screen. ✨
A Film by #SingeethamSrinivasaRao 🎬
Music by @ThisIsDSP 🎶
Produced by @nagashwin7 🎞️#SSR61@VyjayanthiFilms… pic.twitter.com/MtSvHV3yxd
Plot insights
This is what the film is about
Set in a mysterious, isolated village, Sing Geetham follows the journey of a young man named Prathap. His quest for opportunity leads him into a world where nothing is as it seems. He soon finds himself embroiled in a mysterious journey that tests his beliefs, choices, and purpose.
Production details
Meet the technical team of the film
Sing Geetham has a stellar technical team. The film's visuals have been brought to life by cinematographer Ankur C. Music director Devi Sri Prasad has given the narrative a unique voice, while production designer Aravind Mule has built an imaginative universe for the film. The movie also stars Thulasi PA, Benarjee, Sivanarayana, and Agu Stanley in pivotal roles.