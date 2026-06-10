'Sing Geetham' release date has been changed

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's 'Sing Geetham' gets 'U' certificate

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:24 pm Jun 10, 202605:24 pm

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Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's upcoming movie Sing Geetham has received a 'U' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), paving the way for its theatrical release. Vyjayanthi Movies announced the certification on X, sharing a poster to mark the occasion. The film's release has been pushed back by a day and is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on Friday, June 12, instead of Thursday, June 11.