Singapore man arrested for leaking 'The Legend of Aang' film

Suspect accessed media server, faces penalties

Authorities say he accessed a media server without permission to download and share the film.

His devices were seized, and his social handle, @ImStillDissin, made it easier to trace him.

He's now facing charges that could mean up to seven years in jail or a $50,000 fine.

Meanwhile, Paramount is working hard to remove leaked clips online, and artists behind the movie are asking fans to wait for the official release.