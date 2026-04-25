Singapore man arrested for leaking 'The Legend of Aang' film
Entertainment
A 26-year-old in Singapore got arrested after leaking The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, an animated film that was originally headed for theaters but will now premiere on Paramount+ this October.
Police were alerted to the leak on April 16 and tracked down the suspect soon after.
Suspect accessed media server, faces penalties
Authorities say he accessed a media server without permission to download and share the film.
His devices were seized, and his social handle, @ImStillDissin, made it easier to trace him.
He's now facing charges that could mean up to seven years in jail or a $50,000 fine.
Meanwhile, Paramount is working hard to remove leaked clips online, and artists behind the movie are asking fans to wait for the official release.