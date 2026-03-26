Duffy to return with documentary on sexual assault, kidnapping

Welsh singer-songwriter Duffy, who shot to fame with her debut album Rockferry in 2008, is set to return to the limelight with a Disney+ ( JioHotstar ) documentary. The film will be her first major interview in 15 years and will delve into her traumatic experience of sexual assault and kidnapping. The documentary is being backed by Rare TV and Stellify Media.

Past revelations The singer revealed her ordeal in 2020 Duffy, whose real name is Aimee Anne Duffy, took a break from the music industry in 2011. In February 2020, she revealed on social media that she had been kidnapped and raped. She wrote in a personal essay later that year that she had been drugged at a restaurant, had been kidnapped for four weeks, and had been taken to a foreign country.

Film details The documentary will explore Duffy's life and career The upcoming documentary will provide "unprecedented access" to Duffy, exploring her childhood, rise to fame, the assault, and its aftermath. Disney+ EMEA Head of Content Angela Jain said they have a "huge responsibility" in handling this sensitive topic as it's Duffy's first time discussing these traumatic events. The film is currently being made in the UK and will also cover her 10-year hiatus from music after becoming one of the country's most successful artists.

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