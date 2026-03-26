Duffy to return with documentary on sexual assault, kidnapping
What's the story
Welsh singer-songwriter Duffy, who shot to fame with her debut album Rockferry in 2008, is set to return to the limelight with a Disney+ (JioHotstar) documentary. The film will be her first major interview in 15 years and will delve into her traumatic experience of sexual assault and kidnapping. The documentary is being backed by Rare TV and Stellify Media.
Past revelations
The singer revealed her ordeal in 2020
Duffy, whose real name is Aimee Anne Duffy, took a break from the music industry in 2011. In February 2020, she revealed on social media that she had been kidnapped and raped. She wrote in a personal essay later that year that she had been drugged at a restaurant, had been kidnapped for four weeks, and had been taken to a foreign country.
Film details
The documentary will explore Duffy's life and career
The upcoming documentary will provide "unprecedented access" to Duffy, exploring her childhood, rise to fame, the assault, and its aftermath. Disney+ EMEA Head of Content Angela Jain said they have a "huge responsibility" in handling this sensitive topic as it's Duffy's first time discussing these traumatic events. The film is currently being made in the UK and will also cover her 10-year hiatus from music after becoming one of the country's most successful artists.
Career journey
'Rockferry' shot Duffy to fame
Duffy shot to fame with her debut album Rockferry, which won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2009. She came out with her second album Endlessly in 2010 before taking a break from music the following year. In March, she teased a remix of her hit song Mercy on TikTok, marking her first social media post since 2020.