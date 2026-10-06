Scottish singer Lena Martell dies at 86
What's the story
Lena Martell, the Scottish singer and Broadway performer, has passed away at the age of 86. She is believed to have died peacefully in a care home after a short illness. Born Helen Thomson in Glasgow, she became the first solo Scottish female artist to top the UK singles chart. Martell's musical journey began in her childhood when she sang with her elder brother's band.
Global journey
Her overseas career and health struggles
In her teenage years, Martell appeared on a show called Find the Singer and landed her first recording contract at 16.
Martell's career later took her overseas, where she worked on Broadway and even understudied Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl.
She performed on cruise ships and in cabarets and concert halls across the United States.
Despite facing several health issues, including cancer and triple heart bypass surgery, she continued to perform at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre after her recovery.
Lasting influence
Her chart-topping single and album success
Martell's cover of One Day at a Time, written by Marijohn Wilkin and Kris Kristofferson, topped the UK singles chart for three weeks in October 1979.
The single sold nearly three million copies and set a record for staying in the charts for 36 weeks.
She also had six albums charting in the UK between 1974-1980, with four reaching the top 20.
She is survived by her long-time partner, David.