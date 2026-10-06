Scottish singer Lena Martell dies at 86

In her teenage years, Martell appeared on a show called Find the Singer and landed her first recording contract at 16.

Martell's career later took her overseas, where she worked on Broadway and even understudied Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl.

She performed on cruise ships and in cabarets and concert halls across the United States.

Despite facing several health issues, including cancer and triple heart bypass surgery, she continued to perform at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre after her recovery.