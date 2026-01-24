Singer reveals shockingly low pay for hit SRK song

Krishna Beuraa, who sang Maula Mere from Shah Rukh Khan 's Chak De! India and Aap Ki Kashish from Emraan Hashmi 's Aashiq Banaya Aapne, has spoken about the inadequate payment system for Bollywood singers. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, he revealed that he was paid only ₹10,000 for each of these songs.

Payment issues 'There is no fee structure for singers in Bollywood...' Beuraa also alleged that he was not paid at all for several songs. He said, "There is no fee structure for singers in Bollywood. I say that singer should have minimum wages." "If you are calling a singer and making him sit in the studio, at least you should pay him ₹10,000...they don't even pay ₹10,000 to singers."

Unpaid work 'In my 23-year career as a singer in the...' Beuraa further revealed that he received "₹0" for songs like Soniyo O Soniyo, Moko Kaha Dhunde Re Bande, and Mera Intkam Dekhegi. "In my 23-year career as a singer in the film industry, if I see what I have earned only from playback singing in films, it will be a big thing if I have ₹1.5 lakh in this time."

Industry insights 'You can't ask for money, because...' Beuraa claimed that music composers and big labels often replace singers who demand payment. He said, "You can't ask for money, because if you do, you won't get work the next time." He further revealed that only A-list singers earn substantial money from playback singing in Bollywood. "Only A-listers earn money because composers think that they can sell the song easily to music company if an A-lister singer sings the song," he said.

