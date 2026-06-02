Singer Roan temporarily deleted social apps, citing online negativity
Entertainment
Chappell Roan, the 28-year-old singer, has temporarily deleted social media apps from her phone, saying online negativity can get overwhelming.
On the Elton John Impact Awards podcast, she shared that when things get too intense online, she simply deletes the apps and moves on: "I just delete it when it becomes too much and keep it moving."
Roan will continue her activism
Roan opened up about how negative comments can really take a toll but made it clear this won't stop her activism or supporting causes she cares about.
She also pointed out that not all artists have the privilege to log off. Many rely on social media for their careers, which can feel very hopeless.
For Roan, stepping away is about protecting her mental health and focusing on what truly matters.