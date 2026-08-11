'Kar Gayi Chull' singer Sukriti gets engaged to Shoumik Shetty
What's the story
Sukriti Kakar, the popular Bollywood singer known for tracks like Kar Gayi Chull and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, has announced her engagement to entrepreneur Shoumik Shetty. The news was shared by Kakar on Instagram with a series of photos from the proposal. The images capture the moment Shetty proposed to Kakar against a picturesque backdrop of green fields and their intimate dinner date afterward.
Social media post
Industry friends congratulate the couple
Kakar shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, "Today, tomorrow, forever," accompanied by a heart and ring emoji.
The post was met with an outpouring of love from industry friends. Armaan Malik commented, "Oh man! Congratulations guys."
While Prakriti Kakar said, "CONGRATULATIONS TO MY BABIES!!! Witnessing your love story has been my privilege!!!"
Siddhi Karwa gushed, "BEST THING EVER! You both are so beautiful inside out, deserve all the love and happiness!"
Professional background
Shetty's professional background
Shetty is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who operates at the intersection of wellness, hospitality, and luxury experiences.
He is the co-founder of Courtside, a luxury padel club in Mumbai.
Kakar's engagement comes just months after her twin sister Prakriti's wedding to entrepreneur Vinay Anand in January 2026.