'Kar Gayi Chull' singer Sukriti gets engaged to Shoumik Shetty

Kakar shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, "Today, tomorrow, forever," accompanied by a heart and ring emoji.

The post was met with an outpouring of love from industry friends. Armaan Malik commented, "Oh man! Congratulations guys."

While Prakriti Kakar said, "CONGRATULATIONS TO MY BABIES!!! Witnessing your love story has been my privilege!!!"

Siddhi Karwa gushed, "BEST THING EVER! You both are so beautiful inside out, deserve all the love and happiness!"