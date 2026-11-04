Who was Tony Butala? The Lettermen founder dies at 87
What's the story
Tony Butala, the co-founder of the Grammy-nominated vocal group The Lettermen, has passed away at 87. The news was confirmed by Tracy Clark, the band's media coordinator, who shared an official statement on behalf of The Lettermen. "We have lost an integral member of The Lettermen family," it read. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the recent passing of Tony Butala."
Early career
Butala's early life and career
Butala was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, in 1938.
His musical journey began at a young age; he started singing professionally at seven and was on KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh at eight.
By 10, he had moved to Los Angeles with his mother and joined the Mitchell Boys Choir.
This led to appearances in classic films such as White Christmas, Peter Pan, The War of the Worlds, and On Moonlight Bay.
Musical journey
Formation of The Lettermen
In the late 1950s, Butala co-founded The Lettermen with Jim Pike and Bob Engemann.
Their first hit was a cover of Fred Astaire's The Way You Look Tonight in 1961, which peaked at No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100.
Over the next decade, The Lettermen placed 19 more songs on Billboard charts.
Butala was the last surviving member of the original trio; Pike died in 2019, and Engemann passed away in 2013.
Last years
Current lineup of The Lettermen
The Lettermen have had several lineups over the decades but have always remained a trio to preserve their distinctive sound.
The current lineup includes Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton, and Rob Gulack.
Butala retired from performing in 2019 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.
"Tony never met a stranger," read the official band statement following his death.
He is survived by his partner Sue Shimek-Kuche, his four kids, and five grandchildren.