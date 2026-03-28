Singh 1st post COVID Indian actor crosses 3,039.99 cr box-office

'Dhurandhar' duo propel Singh past Khan

Singh's journey started with 83, but it was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that picked up steam, and then Dhurandhar (₹1,354.84 crore) and its sequel (₹1,088.2 crore in an 8-day extended opening week) really changed the game.

This puts him ahead of big names like Shah Rukh Khan (₹2,704.07 crore) and Prabhas (₹2,393.29 crore), making Singh the box office king in the post-COVID-19 era.