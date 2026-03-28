Singh 1st post COVID Indian actor crosses 3,039.99 cr box-office
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh just hit a major milestone: he's the first Indian male star in the post-COVID era to cross ₹3,000 crore at the worldwide box office.
Thanks to massive hits like Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, his post-pandemic total stands at an impressive ₹3,039.99 crore from six films.
'Dhurandhar' duo propel Singh past Khan
Singh's journey started with 83, but it was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that picked up steam, and then Dhurandhar (₹1,354.84 crore) and its sequel (₹1,088.2 crore in an 8-day extended opening week) really changed the game.
This puts him ahead of big names like Shah Rukh Khan (₹2,704.07 crore) and Prabhas (₹2,393.29 crore), making Singh the box office king in the post-COVID-19 era.