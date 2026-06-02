Singh accepted backend deal on 'Dhurandhar' benefiting the team

Two part 'Dhurandhar' grosses over ₹3,000cr

Dhurandhar started as one film but grew into a two-part saga because production costs nearly doubled and the story turned out bigger than expected.

Deshpande said, "The footage that came out of that first schedule was beautiful. The pace of the storytelling made us feel the story had the legs to become a two-part film."

Despite the risks, the two films collectively earned over ₹3,000 crore worldwide—making Dhurandhar one of Indian cinema's biggest commercial successes.

The profit-sharing approach meant everyone was invested in its success from start to finish.