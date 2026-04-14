Singh and Padukone's RuPay ad 'Bhavandar' poster prompts Rathee speculation Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

Ranveer Singh and Prakash Padukone's new RuPay ad is getting attention, not just for its payment features, but for a Bhavandar movie poster spotted in the background.

Fans think this might be a cheeky reference to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who once mocked the Dhurandhar films in a December video by inventing that same title while calling them "propaganda."

The poster's appearance has sparked plenty of chatter online about whether it's a subtle response to his critique.