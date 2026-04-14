Singh and Padukone's RuPay ad 'Bhavandar' poster prompts Rathee speculation
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh and Prakash Padukone's new RuPay ad is getting attention, not just for its payment features, but for a Bhavandar movie poster spotted in the background.
Fans think this might be a cheeky reference to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who once mocked the Dhurandhar films in a December video by inventing that same title while calling them "propaganda."
The poster's appearance has sparked plenty of chatter online about whether it's a subtle response to his critique.
Users praise ad 'Dhurandhar' still strong
Social media users have praised the ad's "peak detailing by the ad makers," enjoying how it weaves in pop culture moments.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still going strong at the box office, nears four weeks with solid numbers both in India and overseas.