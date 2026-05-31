Singh backs Arsenal from Budapest amid 'Don 3' drama
Ranveer Singh might be caught up in the Don 3 drama, but he's still cheering for Arsenal FC.
While in Budapest, he posted match photos on Instagram and said, "Proud of the boys. Fought like lions! Couldn't get any closer in a game of such fine margins. Congratulations to my Arsenal family on a historic season. And....the best is yet to come! (sic)"
His shoutout got attention from Arsenal fans online.
Singh faces 'Don 3' FWICE directive
Singh also snapped a pic with Arsenal star Declan Rice, adding Kishore Kumar's Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Kahan Aisa Yaarana as background music.
Meanwhile, his rumored exit from Don 3 has reportedly hit Excel Entertainment financially and led FWICE to issue a non-cooperation directive against him.
Singh's spokesperson said he has "highest regard" for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise and wants things handled with "professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."
Up next: he's prepping for Pralay, a zombie adventure flick with Kalyani Priyadarshan.