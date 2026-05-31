Singh backs Arsenal from Budapest amid 'Don 3' drama

Singh faces 'Don 3' FWICE directive

Singh also snapped a pic with Arsenal star Declan Rice, adding Kishore Kumar's Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Kahan Aisa Yaarana as background music.

Meanwhile, his rumored exit from Don 3 has reportedly hit Excel Entertainment financially and led FWICE to issue a non-cooperation directive against him.

Singh's spokesperson said he has "highest regard" for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise and wants things handled with "professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

Up next: he's prepping for Pralay, a zombie adventure flick with Kalyani Priyadarshan.