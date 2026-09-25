Singh begins dubbing as Surpanakha for Tiwari's 'Ramayana' with selfie
Entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh just kicked off dubbing for her role as Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film Ramayana.
She gave fans a peek behind the scenes with a selfie from the studio, adding to the buzz around this epic retelling set to hit theaters on Diwali 2026.
Kapoor Pallavi Yash star in 'Ramayana'
The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol joining in as Lakshman and Hanuman.
Expect to see Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Kajal Aggarwal too.
Part One releases worldwide on November 5, 2026 (India gets it November 8), while Part Two is planned for Diwali 2027.
Singh plays Surpanakha in this fresh take on the classic tale.