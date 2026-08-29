Singh calls actor Yash 'Indian Heath Ledger' praising 'Toxic' madness
Entertainment
Kannada star Yash's latest film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is already getting a lot of buzz.
Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh jumped on Instagram to call the movie "madness" and even described Yash as "Indian Heath Ledger," pretty high praise!
Mohandas's 'Toxic' opens ₹101.10 cr
Singh also gave a shoutout to the sibling bond between Yash and Nayanthara's characters, perfect timing with Raksha Bandhan just celebrated.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic opened huge with ₹101.10 crore on day one, but collections dipped over the next two days.
While reviews are mixed, Yash absolutely nailed his role.