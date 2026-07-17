Singh denies marrying Qureshi amid 'Baby do die do' buzz

Rachit Singh, riding high after Baby Do Die Do, has firmly denied rumors about marrying his co-star Huma Qureshi.

The gossip picked up steam after Qureshi's heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Singh's journey from Banaras to Bollywood.

In a recent interview, Singh joked, "I have no idea who is getting me married, and where!" and said he might just share his mom's number for anyone curious.