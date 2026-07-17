Singh denies marrying Qureshi amid 'Baby do die do' buzz
Entertainment
Rachit Singh, riding high after Baby Do Die Do, has firmly denied rumors about marrying his co-star Huma Qureshi.
The gossip picked up steam after Qureshi's heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Singh's journey from Banaras to Bollywood.
In a recent interview, Singh joked, "I have no idea who is getting me married, and where!" and said he might just share his mom's number for anyone curious.
Khurrana and Kashyap praise Qureshi post
Qureshi's post got lots of love from celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Anurag Kashyap.
Singh thanked her for being his "truest supporter" and for "hard-launching" him online.
Even though they show up together often and clearly admire each other, Singh has denied wedding plans, with neither confirming a romantic relationship.