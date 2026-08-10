Singh eliminated from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' hosted by Shetty

Vishal Aditya Singh was the first to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which kicked off on August 1, 2026, with Rohit Shetty as host.

In his exit task, he had to identify snakes in a glass box. He got three right, but Ruhaanika Dhawan and Rubina Dilaik outperformed him with four and five.

After leaving, Singh admitted luck just wasn't on his side this time.