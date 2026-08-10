Singh eliminated from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' hosted by Shetty
Entertainment
Vishal Aditya Singh was the first to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which kicked off on August 1, 2026, with Rohit Shetty as host.
In his exit task, he had to identify snakes in a glass box. He got three right, but Ruhaanika Dhawan and Rubina Dilaik outperformed him with four and five.
After leaving, Singh admitted luck just wasn't on his side this time.
Gujral wins wax challenge
This season features a mix of familiar faces like Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Jasmine Bhasin, and more. Harsh Gujral won an earlier challenge by collecting the maximum wax.
Dhawan ended up in the bottom three after aborting her stunt.
Fun fact: Singh had reached the finale back in season 11 but finished as second runner-up after backing out of his last task.