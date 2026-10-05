Singh marks 20 years with 9-city India tour 2027
Entertainment
Arijit Singh is marking 20 years in music with a special nine-city India tour from January to May 2027, hitting spots like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.
The announcement comes after his recent retirement from playback singing to focus on solo work.
Singh unveils thumpN-exclusive immersive concert experience
Singh says he's "grateful" for the chance to reconnect with fans live.
Expect a seriously upgraded concert experience: think custom-built stage with an extended runway, immersive 360-degree audio, kinetic LED lights, panoramic screens, and pyrotechnics.
Tickets will be ticketed exclusively on thumpN.