Singh misses scheduled appearance, seeks extra time before Maharashtra Cyber
Entertainment
Yo Yo Honey Singh has requested extra time to show up for questioning by Maharashtra Cyber after missing his scheduled appearance on Monday.
He was summoned over a complaint about allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert and the investigation is still ongoing.
Singh apologizes over concert remarks
Singh explained in a social media video that his comments were meant as a disclaimer about unsafe sex and apologized if they caused offense.
This isn't his only legal issue: earlier this year, the Delhi High Court asked him to respond after being accused of singing an inappropriate song at an event.
On April 2, the Delhi High Court ordered his track "Volume 1" to be taken down from digital platforms due to concerns over vulgarity and content offensive to women.