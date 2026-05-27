Singh on 'AB Talks' details bipolar disorder and addiction Entertainment May 27, 2026

Honey Singh just got real about his struggles with bipolar disorder and addiction.

On the AB Talks podcast, he shared how he completely cut himself off from everyone and battled substance abuse for two years.

Things hit rock bottom in 2019 when, feeling overwhelmed by fear and anxiety, he asked God to take him away.

That night made him realize if he was going to keep living, it had to be with purpose.