Singh on 'AB Talks' details bipolar disorder and addiction
Honey Singh just got real about his struggles with bipolar disorder and addiction.
On the AB Talks podcast, he shared how he completely cut himself off from everyone and battled substance abuse for two years.
Things hit rock bottom in 2019 when, feeling overwhelmed by fear and anxiety, he asked God to take him away.
That night made him realize if he was going to keep living, it had to be with purpose.
Singh credits doctor and medication, tours
Singh credits a new doctor and a change in medication for helping him turn things around.
He also admits that while he once resisted faith, spirituality became a big part of his recovery.
Now, even as he continues to manage bipolar disorder, he's back making music and touring the world with projects like Honey Singh 3.0 and 51 Glorious Days as part of his My Story World Tour.