Singh to debut at Cannes in Manto-inspired 'Bombay Stories'
Entertainment
Sushmita V Singh, an actor from Uttar Pradesh, is all set for her big Cannes Film Festival debut.
She stars in Bombay Stories, a film inspired by Saadat Hasan Manto, where she plays a student navigating a tough personal crisis: her most challenging role yet.
Singh credits family, hopes to inspire
Calling her Cannes selection "still feels surreal," Singh shared how grateful she is for this honor and credited her family's support for making it possible.
She hopes her journey encourages women from smaller towns to dream big and go after what they want.
The film also features Mouni Roy and Anupriya Goenka.