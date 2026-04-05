Singh to headline ₹300cr zombie film 'Pralay' directed by Mehta

Mehta and Kapoor pen zombie 'Pralay'

Written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor, Pralay will dive into survival after a zombie outbreak in a dystopian world.

The film draws thematic parallels to Blindness by Jose Saramago but promises its own original twist.

With an international production team and huge scope, it's aiming to raise expectations for Indian cinema when filming starts in mid-2026.