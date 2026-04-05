Singh to headline ₹300cr zombie film 'Pralay' directed by Mehta
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is set to headline Pralay, a massive ₹300 crore zombie apocalypse movie co-produced by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films and his own Ma Kasam Films.
Directed by Jai Mehta, with Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead, this project is gearing up to bring Bollywood into the world of big-budget zombie thrillers.
Mehta and Kapoor pen zombie 'Pralay'
Written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor, Pralay will dive into survival after a zombie outbreak in a dystopian world.
The film draws thematic parallels to Blindness by Jose Saramago but promises its own original twist.
With an international production team and huge scope, it's aiming to raise expectations for Indian cinema when filming starts in mid-2026.