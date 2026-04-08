Singh's 'Dhurandhar' 1st Indian film over CAD 10 million in Canada
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge just made box office history, becoming the first Indian movie to earn over CAD 10 million in Canada.
It's already set new records by being the first to break past the CAD 8 million and CAD 9 million marks, too.
'Dhurandhar' adds CAD 1.12 million this week
Dhurandhar: The Revenge keeps climbing, adding another CAD 1.12 million this week and is on track to hit CAD 11 million soon.
This isn't just a win for one film: it shows how much Indian cinema is growing in Canada, now making up around 7% of the Canadian box office (up from just 1% to 2% a decade ago).
With more people connecting through movies, Dhurandhar sets a new bar for what's possible for Indian films abroad.