Singh's 'Dhurandhar' 1st Indian film over CAD 10 million in Canada

'Dhurandhar' adds CAD 1.12 million this week

Dhurandhar: The Revenge keeps climbing, adding another CAD 1.12 million this week and is on track to hit CAD 11 million soon.

This isn't just a win for one film: it shows how much Indian cinema is growing in Canada, now making up around 7% of the Canadian box office (up from just 1% to 2% a decade ago).

With more people connecting through movies, Dhurandhar sets a new bar for what's possible for Indian films abroad.