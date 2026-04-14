Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,000 cr at Indian box office
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's new film Dhurandhar 2 is making waves, and its track Jaiye Sajana just climbed to number three on Spotify Pakistan's Top 10.
Released on March 19, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has already crossed ₹1,000 crore at the Indian box office.
Both Jaiye Sajana and Jaan Se Guzarte Hai are trending across digital platforms.
'Jaiye Sajana' hits Spotify Pakistan 3rd
Jaiye Sajana was created by Jasmine Sandlas, Satinder Sartaaj, and Shashwat Sachdev, on the day of the film's music launch in Mumbai.
Between April 3-9, it reached third place on Spotify Pakistan, something only two other Indian songs have done, showing just how much Dhurandhar 2's music is connecting with fans across borders.