Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,000 cr at Indian box office

'Jaiye Sajana' hits Spotify Pakistan 3rd

Jaiye Sajana was created by Jasmine Sandlas, Satinder Sartaaj, and Shashwat Sachdev, on the day of the film's music launch in Mumbai.

Between April 3-9, it reached third place on Spotify Pakistan, something only two other Indian songs have done, showing just how much Dhurandhar 2's music is connecting with fans across borders.