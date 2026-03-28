Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,200 cr in 10-day run

'Dhurandhar 2' Hindi nets ₹58 cr

On its 10th day, the Hindi version alone pulled in ₹58 crore across more than 16,000 shows, while other language versions added another ₹4.85 crore, showing just how much everyone's loving it across India.

Globally, it's already made ₹296 crore outside India.

With no big releases coming up soon and fans raving about the cast and story, Dhurandhar 2 looks set to keep breaking records at the box office.