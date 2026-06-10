Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' on JioHotstar sets 12.8 million debut-week OTT record

'Dhurandhar 2' lands 4th on OTT

Not only did Dhurandhar 2 outdo its own prequel (which had 7.6 million first-week views), but it also shot straight into the Top 10 most-viewed Indian films on OTT this year, landing at number four.

It even topped big names like Animal and Pushpa 2, proving its popularity both in theaters and online.