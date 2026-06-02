Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' grosses ₹1,148.76cr in India
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has collected ₹1,148.76 crore in India by Day 75 after 75 days.
Released on March 19, it became the first Hindi film to cross ₹1,000 crore domestically in just three weeks, missing the ₹1,150 crore mark by a hair.
'Dhurandhar 2' global gross ₹1,812.82cr
The movie pulled in an incredible ₹674.17 crore in its first week and beat the original Dhurandhar's lifetime earnings by week two.
Globally, it reached a whopping ₹1,812.82 crore (with ₹438 crore from overseas).
Up next: fans can catch an exclusive Raw and Undekha cut with extra scenes and behind-the-scenes moments on JioHotstar starting June 4.