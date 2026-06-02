Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' grosses ₹1,148.76cr in India

'Dhurandhar 2' global gross ₹1,812.82cr

The movie pulled in an incredible ₹674.17 crore in its first week and beat the original Dhurandhar's lifetime earnings by week two.

Globally, it reached a whopping ₹1,812.82 crore (with ₹438 crore from overseas).

Up next: fans can catch an exclusive Raw and Undekha cut with extra scenes and behind-the-scenes moments on JioHotstar starting June 4.