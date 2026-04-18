Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' equals 'Pushpa: The Rule' globally ₹1,742cr
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has hit a huge milestone, matching Pushpa: The Rule at the global box office with both films earning around ₹1,742 crore in just 30 days.
While that's impressive, it still hasn't caught up to all-time legends like Dangal and Baahubali 2.
'Dhurandhar 2' weeklies drop to ₹55cr
In India, Dhurandhar 2 has pulled in over ₹1,100 crore from almost five lakh shows and added another ₹418 crore overseas.
But its weekly earnings are dropping fast, from a massive ₹674 crore in week one to just ₹55 crore by week four, thanks in part to fresh competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.
With more new releases coming up, it'll be interesting to see if Dhurandhar 2 can keep its momentum going.