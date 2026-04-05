Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' totals ₹895cr at Indian box office

'Dhurandhar' sequel beats original lifetime total

While it probably won't reach ₹100 crore this week, Dhurandhar: The Revenge just posted the second-highest third Saturday earnings ever (only behind the original Dhurandhar).

Even though daily numbers are a bit lower than last time, this sequel has already beaten its predecessor's lifetime total.

With strong performance across all versions, it looks set to cross ₹900 crore soon and is eyeing that big ₹1000 crore milestone.