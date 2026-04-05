Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' totals ₹895cr at Indian box office
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is just shy of the ₹900 crore mark at the Indian box office, pulling in a huge ₹23 crore on its third Saturday alone.
That's a 15% jump from the previous day, even after some post-holiday slowdown, bringing its total to ₹895 crore as of April 5, 2026.
'Dhurandhar' sequel beats original lifetime total
While it probably won't reach ₹100 crore this week, Dhurandhar: The Revenge just posted the second-highest third Saturday earnings ever (only behind the original Dhurandhar).
Even though daily numbers are a bit lower than last time, this sequel has already beaten its predecessor's lifetime total.
With strong performance across all versions, it looks set to cross ₹900 crore soon and is eyeing that big ₹1000 crore milestone.