NAACP Image Awards: 'Sinners' leads with 13 wins

The 57th NAACP Image Awards were dominated by Sinners, which bagged 13 awards, reported Variety. This includes Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Michael B. Jordan . The actor was also named Entertainer of the Year, an honor he dedicated to his late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman during his acceptance speech.

Film's success 'Sinners' dominated the night Sinners continued its winning streak at the NAACP Image Awards. The film's director, Ryan Coogler, won for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture. It also bagged awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a Motion Picture for Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku, respectively. It also dominated the Outstanding Stunt Ensemble, Outstanding Costume Design, and Outstanding Cinematography categories. The film leads the Oscar nominations with a record-breaking 16 nods.

Additional honors Other notable winners of the night The NAACP Image Awards also honored other notable talents. Viola Davis received the Chairman's Award, while Colman Domingo was bestowed with the President's Award. Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella were inducted into the award show's hall of fame. The TV side was led by Abbott Elementary, which won five awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson.

Advertisement