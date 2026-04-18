'Last of Us' S03: Li Jun Li joins the cast

Li Jun Li, who recently gained fame for her role in the Oscar-winning vampire drama Sinners, has been roped in for the third season of HBO Max's The Last of Us . According to Variety, she will play Miriam, a Seraphite and the mother of Lev and Yara. Yara and Lev are siblings who meet Abby at a critical juncture when Ellie goes on her revenge spree in Seattle.

Cast details Other cast additions for Season 3 Li joins a star-studded cast including Jason Ritter and Patrick Wilson. Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord have been elevated to series regulars after recurring roles in Season 2. Clea DuVall and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. are also new additions to the cast. Returning actors include Kaitlyn Dever, Bella Ramsey, Isabella Merced, Gabriel Luna, and Jeffrey Wright.

Future projects Li's upcoming projects Li will next be seen in Spider-Noir, where she stars opposite Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage. The live-action Marvel series on Prime Video is slated for a global premiere on May 27. Her previous television credits include Peacock's Based on a True Story and Paramount's Evil. The Last of Us was renewed for a third season in 2025, before its second season premiere.

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