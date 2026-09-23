What happened to Sikkimese rapper UNB in Arunachal?
What's the story
The Arunachal Pradesh Police has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged assault on Sikkimese rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB. The incident took place in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday evening when UNB and his manager Deep Dhar were returning from a concert called Anini Winter Festival 5.0. The police have also launched searches across the state and identified two vehicles allegedly used in the attack.
Attack details
Details of the attack
The attack allegedly occurred near Tiwari Gaon when UNB and Dhar were traveling toward Roing, per Northeast Live TV.
Dhar alleged that two vehicles, an Innova and a Bolero with Assam registration, followed their car for nearly an hour before intercepting them.
He claimed the attackers hit their vehicle with rods before assaulting him and UNB.
The incident left UNB injured on his head and face with swelling around one eye, while Dhar had a nose injury.
Investigation challenges
Challenges in investigation
The remote location of the incident, lack of eyewitnesses, and feeble mobile connectivity have posed challenges to the probe. However, efforts are underway to trace the accused and establish the sequence of events.
The case has been registered under Sections 126(2), 115(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and sought his intervention to ensure UNB's safety and well-being.
Fame and controversy
UNB's rise to fame and social media feud
UNB gained fame for his unique hip-hop style and performances, building a fan base in Sikkim and the Northeast. He shot to national fame as a contestant on MTV Hustle 2.0 in 2022.
The incident has also brought attention to an alleged social media feud between UNB and Arunachal Pradesh-based rapper Don Kam.
However, police have not confirmed any direct link between him and the assault.