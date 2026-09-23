What happened to Sikkimese rapper UNB in Arunachal? 

The attack allegedly occurred near Tiwari Gaon when UNB and Dhar were traveling toward Roing, per Northeast Live TV.

Dhar alleged that two vehicles, an Innova and a Bolero with Assam registration, followed their car for nearly an hour before intercepting them.

He claimed the attackers hit their vehicle with rods before assaulting him and UNB.

The incident left UNB injured on his head and face with swelling around one eye, while Dhar had a nose injury.