Sivakarthikeyan's 'Seyon' begins shooting in Madurai

The much-anticipated film Seyon , directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and starring actor Sivakarthikeyan , has officially started shooting in Madurai. The project, produced by Kamal Haasan 's Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media, was launched with a pooja ceremony attended by several celebrities, including Haasan. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead.

Career highlight Among the most-anticipated films of the year The film has generated immense interest among fans and film enthusiasts ever since the makers released a teaser video titled The Celebration earlier this year. The intense video gave a glimpse of an incident that transpires during the Maasi Kalari festival at the Karumaathur Virumaandi Temple. This is yet another major project for Borse, who has previously starred in Kaantha and Andhra King Taluka, among others.

Reunion Reunion of Sivakarthikeyan and Raaj Kamal Films International Seyon marks a significant reunion between Sivakarthikeyan and Raaj Kamal Films International. Their new collaboration comes after the blockbuster success of their previous film, Amaran, which was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. The project also marks the first-ever collaboration between Raaj Kamal Films International, Sivakarthikeyan, and composer Santhosh Narayanan.

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