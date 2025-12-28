Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' lands in court over plagiarism row Entertainment Dec 28, 2025

The much-anticipated Tamil film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has hit a legal snag.

Associate director Rajendran says the movie copies his story Semmozhi, which he registered back in 2010 and even shared with former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

After his complaint to the Film Writers's Association went nowhere, Rajendran has now taken things to court.