Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' lands in court over plagiarism row
Entertainment
The much-anticipated Tamil film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has hit a legal snag.
Associate director Rajendran says the movie copies his story Semmozhi, which he registered back in 2010 and even shared with former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.
After his complaint to the Film Writers's Association went nowhere, Rajendran has now taken things to court.
High court weighs in as release hangs in balance
The Madras High Court isn't stopping Parasakthi's January 10 release—at least not yet.
The judge wants more details from both the filmmakers and the writers' association before making a final call, with another hearing set for January 2.
The outcome of the next hearing could impact the film's release schedule.