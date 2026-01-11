Next Article
Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' makes a splash with ₹11.50cr opening
Entertainment
Sivakarthikeyan's latest film, Parasakthi, kicked off its release weekend with an impressive ₹11.50 crore collection on day one across India.
The movie drew big crowds to theaters, thanks to strong buzz and director Sudha Kongara's blend of ambitious storytelling and heartfelt moments.
Packed theaters and strong audience turnout
Parasakthi saw a solid 62.79% occupancy rate for Tamil shows on opening day—morning screenings started at 45.71%, climbed through the afternoon and evening, and reached a high of 79.04% at night.
Starring Sivakarthikeyan alongside Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela, the film features a talented ensemble cast.