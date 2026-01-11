Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' makes a splash with ₹11.50cr opening Entertainment Jan 11, 2026

Sivakarthikeyan's latest film, Parasakthi, kicked off its release weekend with an impressive ₹11.50 crore collection on day one across India.

The movie drew big crowds to theaters, thanks to strong buzz and director Sudha Kongara's blend of ambitious storytelling and heartfelt moments.