Sivakumar and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' Day18 ₹2.40cr drop, ₹184.85cr net
Entertainment
Suriya and Trisha's action drama Karuppu just had a tough Day 18 at the box office, pulling in ₹2.40 crore in India, a sharp 59.3% drop from the previous day.
Still, the movie's total Indian net stands strong at ₹184.85 crore, with a gross of ₹213.75 crore.
'Karuppu' global ₹292cr, Sivakumar's mythological theme
Even with weekday slowdowns at home, Karuppu is still making waves worldwide.
The film has racked up an impressive ₹292 crore globally, thanks to solid overseas numbers and steady support from fans in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala.
Its mythological storyline, with Suriya playing a god's avatar, seems to be striking a chord both in India and abroad.