Sivakumar and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' Day18 ₹2.40cr drop, ₹184.85cr net

'Karuppu' global ₹292cr, Sivakumar's mythological theme

Even with weekday slowdowns at home, Karuppu is still making waves worldwide.

The film has racked up an impressive ₹292 crore globally, thanks to solid overseas numbers and steady support from fans in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Its mythological storyline, with Suriya playing a god's avatar, seems to be striking a chord both in India and abroad.