'SK 26' back on track aims family friendly tone
Entertainment
SK 26, the sci-fi movie starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Venkat Prabhu, is back on track and preparing to move ahead with the next stage of production soon.
The team now aims to make it more family-friendly, and there's buzz that AR Rahman could be handling the music.
'SK 26' scouts US VFX options
The film promises top-notch VFX, so much so that the crew has been scouting options in the US
Sivakarthikeyan is set for a dual role, with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Bhagyashree Borse are being considered for key roles.
Blending science fiction with comedy, SK 26 hopes to deliver something fresh for fans.