Smartwatch warns at 90 decibels during 'Godzilla Minus Zero' IMAX
Entertainment
At a recent IMAX showing of Godzilla Minus Zero, the movie was so loud that a viewer's smartwatch actually sent out a noise warning: audio levels hit about 90 decibels, which is as loud as a lawnmower.
One fan, @imPatrickT, called it the loudest movie he's ever heard and joked it could set new standards for theater sound.
'Godzilla Minus Zero' compared to 'Oppenheimer'
Patrick's post got moviegoers hyped to try the intense IMAX experience for themselves, with one comparing its booming sound to big moments from Oppenheimer.
The film dropped in Japan on November 3, 2026, and is coming to Indian theaters November 19-20 after being pushed back to avoid clashing with Ramayana: Part One on IMAX screens.
'Godzilla Minus Zero' latest franchise entry
Godzilla Minus Zero is the latest in the legendary franchise.