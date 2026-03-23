Smriti Irani clears air on 'Kyunki...' spin-off rumors

What did Irani say?

Taking to social media, Irani said she's only linked to the original show and nothing else.

Her words: "May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. No spin-off program is authorized for my engagement legally, which entitles use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed,"