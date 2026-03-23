Smriti Irani clears air on 'Kyunki...' spin-off rumors
Smriti Irani just cleared the air: she's not part of any new Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi spinoff.
Rumors started flying after reports about a possible new series, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, focused on different characters.
What did Irani say?
Taking to social media, Irani said she's only linked to the original show and nothing else.
Her words: "May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. No spin-off program is authorized for my engagement legally, which entitles use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed,"
About 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'
The OG Kyunki aired from 2000-2008 with a whopping 1,833 episodes.
Its reboot dropped in July 2025 as a limited series (just 150 episodes) on Star Plus and JioHotstar, bringing back Irani as Tulsi Virani along with familiar faces like Amar Upadhyay and Gauri Pradhan.