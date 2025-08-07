Smriti Irani's 'Kyunki Saas...' reboot: What's new in old classic
Smriti Irani, forever remembered as Tulsi Virani, is back with a reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
The original show was a massive hit from 2000 to 2008 with 1,833 episodes.
Now, the reboot—launched July 29 on Star Plus and JioHotstar—mixes old-school nostalgia with fresh stories.
New faces, storylines added to the mix
Irani called it a rare moment for Indian TV, saying, "People often say history doesn't repeat itself; well, I guess we have defeated that. History, we have repeated."
She and Amar Upadhyay are back in their iconic roles alongside new faces and storylines.
Irani on rarity of such reboot
Irani also remembered how the first show started off with late-night slots and plenty of doubts from viewers.
She sees this comeback as more of a "retelling" than a full-on remake—a testament to how some stories just stick around.
As she put it: "It is very unlikely that any show in today's time will have this kind of retelling after 25 years."