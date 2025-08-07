Smriti Irani's 'Kyunki Saas...' reboot: What's new in old classic

Irani called it a rare moment for Indian TV, saying, "People often say history doesn't repeat itself; well, I guess we have defeated that. History, we have repeated." She and Amar Upadhyay are back in their iconic roles alongside new faces and storylines.

Irani on rarity of such reboot

Irani also remembered how the first show started off with late-night slots and plenty of doubts from viewers.

She sees this comeback as more of a "retelling" than a full-on remake—a testament to how some stories just stick around.

As she put it: "It is very unlikely that any show in today's time will have this kind of retelling after 25 years."