Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest woman to 10,000 international runs
Entertainment
Smriti Mandhana just became the fastest woman ever to reach 10,000 international cricket runs, hitting the milestone during the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday.
She's now only the second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to achieve this, and did it in just 280 innings.
Breaking records and making history
Mandhana scored 80 in that match, helping India post their highest-ever T20I total of 221 with Shafali Verma.
Her whole year has been next-level—she scored a whopping 1,362 runs in 2025 (the most by any woman in a calendar year), became the first woman to hit over 1,000 ODI runs in one year, and scored five hundreds in ODIs during the year.
She was vice-captain during India's World Cup win.