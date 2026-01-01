Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest woman to 10,000 international runs

Breaking records and making history

Mandhana scored 80 in that match, helping India post their highest-ever T20I total of 221 with Shafali Verma.

Her whole year has been next-level—she scored a whopping 1,362 runs in 2025 (the most by any woman in a calendar year), became the first woman to hit over 1,000 ODI runs in one year, and scored five hundreds in ODIs during the year.

She was vice-captain during India's World Cup win.