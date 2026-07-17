ARJN celebrates Snoop Dogg's shout-out to 'Kalyani'
What's the story
The Malayalam song Kalyani, originally sung by ARJN (Arjun Sunil), KDS (Kiran Das), FIFTY4 (Vishnu V), and RONN (Ron Vinod), has gained international popularity after American rapper Snoop Dogg discovered it through his son Cordell Broadus. The song was recently re-released with new Hindi lyrics and a music video featuring actor-dancer Saniya Iyappan, which went viral on social media platforms.
Song's journey
New version of 'Kalyani' garners over 24 million views
The new version also features a music video starring Iyappan and has garnered over 24 million views on YouTube in just two weeks.
Speaking about the sudden international fame, ARJN told Variety India, "I'm grateful for everything that's happening around me right now."
"And I'm going to take this as a motivation to draw many more quality songs."
Team's reaction
'To have Snoop Dogg and his son share our song...'
ARJN also expressed gratitude for the unexpected shout-out from Dogg and his son.
He said, "It was surprising, and we were grateful as well, because he's a pioneer in the whole hip-hop scene, if you really look at the whole West Coast thing."
"To have Snoop Dogg and his son share our song on their Instagram means a lot to us."
He added, "I don't know if any other artists have had this privilege. The whole team is happy."