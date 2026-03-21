'So touched': R Madhavan on Mahesh Babu's praise for 'DD: The Revenge' Entertainment Mar 21, 2026

R Madhavan was genuinely touched after Mahesh Babu praised his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Madhavan replied on X that he was very grateful, saying he was so touched and that the praise was humbling, and sent all the love right back.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and also starring Ranveer Singh, has quickly become a hot topic.