'So touched': R Madhavan on Mahesh Babu's praise for 'DD: The Revenge'
R Madhavan was genuinely touched after Mahesh Babu praised his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Madhavan replied on X that he was very grateful, saying he was so touched and that the praise was humbling, and sent all the love right back.
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and also starring Ranveer Singh, has quickly become a hot topic.
Box office and critical reception
Mahesh Babu called the movie an explosion executed with perfect precision, highlighting Singh's best work yet, Dhar's direction, and the music by Shashwat Sachdev.
Since its March 18, 2026 release (paid previews on March 18, 2026), Dhurandhar: The Revenge has smashed box office records, grossing about ₹182.87 crore worldwide (net around ₹154.23 crore) in two days.
Its paid previews alone set new highs with ₹44 crore in India and $2 million from North America, easily beating previous records.