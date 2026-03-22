Soccer player accuses Chappell Roan's security of mistreating daughter, wife
What's the story
Brazilian soccer player Jorginho Frello has said a member of singer Chappell Roan's security spoke extremely "aggressively" to his 11-year-old daughter and accused her of "harassment and disrespect." The incident reportedly took place at a hotel in São Paulo, where his wife and daughter were staying during the Lollapalooza Brasil weekend. Frello shared the incident in a lengthy note on Instagram.
Details
What exactly did Frello say?
Frello described the situation on social media, saying his daughter was "incredibly excited" to see Roan. "During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it really was her." "She went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything." However, a security guard confronted them in an "extremely aggressive manner," leaving his daughter "extremely shaken" and in tears.
Celebrity interaction
Frello calls for reflection on how celebrities treat fans
Frello criticized Roan, saying the response was "disproportionate" and unnecessary. He emphasized that his daughter had not crossed any boundaries and was simply excited to see an artist she liked. He wrote, "Without your fans, you would be nobody, and to the fans, she does not deserve your affection." His wife, Catherine Harding, also backed the claims by sharing posts about the incident. He and Harding have reportedly been married since 2025.
Public reaction
The child is the daughter of Harding, actor Jude Law
The controversy gained more traction as the child involved is the biological daughter of actor Jude Law. Harding and the Spy actor reportedly had a brief relationship in 2014, lasting a few months. However, the actor has not publicly commented on the incident yet. Meanwhile, Roan has not directly addressed the allegations either. Interestingly, during her performance at Lollapalooza Brasil, she publicly thanked her security team amid the controversy.