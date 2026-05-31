Social media star Pooja confirms marriage and denies promo claims
Entertainment
Dhinchak Pooja, famous for her catchy viral songs and reality TV moments, just confirmed she's married.
After fans guessed her wedding posts were just a promo stunt, she cleared things up with Hindustan Times: Maine sach mein shaadi kar li hai. Ismein koi jhooth nahi hai.
Pooja keeps husband's identity private
Pooja met her husband Yavaan online, and their bond grew with both families' support.
They tied the knot in a private ceremony and are keeping his identity under wraps, though she did share he's also a singer.
Looking ahead, Pooja hinted they'll work together on music but wants to keep her personal life personal: < em>Personal life ko personal rakhna accha hai, par maine apne fans ke saath sab share kiya hai, toh life ka yeh chapter bhi maine soch samajh kar post kiya.