Social media star Pooja confirms marriage and denies promo claims

Pooja keeps husband's identity private

Pooja met her husband Yavaan online, and their bond grew with both families' support.

They tied the knot in a private ceremony and are keeping his identity under wraps, though she did share he's also a singer.

Looking ahead, Pooja hinted they'll work together on music but wants to keep her personal life personal: < em>Personal life ko personal rakhna accha hai, par maine apne fans ke saath sab share kiya hai, toh life ka yeh chapter bhi maine soch samajh kar post kiya.