'Hypocritical idiot': Sofia Hayat claims Salman Khan body-shamed her
What's the story
Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has called out host Salman Khan for being "hypocritical" after his recent stand against body-shaming on the show. During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khan furiously addressed trolls about his age, haircut, and weight by removing his hat and shirt. However, Hayat took to social media to criticize him for allegedly body-shaming her during Bigg Boss 7.
Allegations
Hayat's post came after Khan's response to online trolling
Hayat shared a clip from the episode on X on Sunday, September 20.
She wrote, "SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticized my body and face..and told Gauhar (Khan) her body was good. Argh."
Hayat was a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 7.
Wider conversation
Khan also spoke about body-shaming women after pregnancy
Apart from addressing his own trolls, Khan also spoke about the intense body-shaming women face after pregnancy.
"Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant?" he said.
His comments came amid ongoing discussions about Katrina Kaif's post-pregnancy appearance at the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors and streams on JioHotstar.