'Alliance': Sohail Khan fears elimination in 1st week

Show details

Not your usual reality show, says Khan

Earlier, Khan revealed why he said yes to the opportunity. "When Alliance came my way, I was genuinely curious because it's not your usual reality show," he told Variety India. "What drew me to it was that it's not just about winning tasks- it's about people, trust, and constantly adapting to situations." He added that he enjoys taking on challenges and is excited to see how far his honesty can take him in this game.