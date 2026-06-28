'Alliance': Sohail Khan fears elimination in 1st week
What's the story
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan is set to join the reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu. However, he has expressed concerns about his straightforward approach. In a recent interview with IANS, Khan admitted that he doesn't know how to manipulate or play games, which could lead to his early exit from the show.
Fear
Khan gets candid about his fears
Khan told IANS, "Mein matlab zyaada sochta nahi hu mann mein jo sach hai wohi karta hu, toh mera ek hi thodha sa fear hai ke meko jhoot bolna, aur games khelna nahi aata ya manipulation nahi aata." "Mujhe lagta hai mein Pehele hafte hi out ho jaunga because koi bhi mujhe aise pakad le sakta hai." The show premiered on Friday.
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Not your usual reality show, says Khan
Earlier, Khan revealed why he said yes to the opportunity. "When Alliance came my way, I was genuinely curious because it's not your usual reality show," he told Variety India. "What drew me to it was that it's not just about winning tasks- it's about people, trust, and constantly adapting to situations." He added that he enjoys taking on challenges and is excited to see how far his honesty can take him in this game.
Trust dynamics
On family values and trust
Khan acknowledged that the rules of trust are different in Alliance. "Equations can change overnight, and trust has to be earned every single day," he said. "I'll trust my instincts, stay true to who I am and play my game," he added. Kushal Tandon, Mini Mathur, Zaid Darbar, Daisy Shah, and Ravi Kishan are also participants on the Prime Video show.