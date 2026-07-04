'Alliance': Sohail Khan enters without 'tags and baggage'

Show debut

No tags, no baggage: Khan's introduction

Khan was warmly welcomed by host Kunal Kemmu as he entered the house. He said, "Meri zindagi mein bahut kuch hua (A lot has happened in my life), but I don't like to cry over it and just move on." "No tags, no baggage. When you watch this show, you'll see the real Sohail Khan." His entry is expected to shake up the dynamics inside the house as he joins influencers Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanlet Chiedozie as wildcard entrants.