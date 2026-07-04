'Alliance': Sohail Khan enters without 'tags and baggage'
What's the story
Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan has made his reality show debut with Prime Video's Alliance. The actor has promised viewers a glimpse of the "real Sohail Khan." Speaking about his participation, he said, "Logon ko lagta hai main soft hoon, apne mein rehta hoon." "Mere saath ungli karne ki koshish mat karna nahi toh Sohail Khan jaag jaayega (People think I'm soft-spoken...keep to myself. Don't try to provoke me, or Sohail Khan will wake up)."
Show debut
No tags, no baggage: Khan's introduction
Khan was warmly welcomed by host Kunal Kemmu as he entered the house. He said, "Meri zindagi mein bahut kuch hua (A lot has happened in my life), but I don't like to cry over it and just move on." "No tags, no baggage. When you watch this show, you'll see the real Sohail Khan." His entry is expected to shake up the dynamics inside the house as he joins influencers Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanlet Chiedozie as wildcard entrants.
Career shift
First reality show for the actor-filmmaker
Khan's participation in Alliance marks his first foray into the world of reality shows. He described this experience as a big step outside his comfort zone. Before entering the house, he interacted with paparazzi and asked for their support, admitting to feeling nervous yet excited about this new venture. He has replaced Vanshaj Singh, who was evicted in the last episode.
Show format
All about 'Alliance'
Alliance, hosted by Kemmu, is a strategy-based reality game show with 16 contestants who initially entered the competition in pairs. However, these pairs were split in the first episode itself and divided into four different alliances. Every week, two contestants are eliminated, and two new wildcard entrants are added to keep the competition unpredictable. The winner will take home a cash prize of ₹50L.