'Alliance': Sohail wants to shed 'Salman Khan's brother' tag
What's the story
Sohail Khan, an actor, director, and producer, has made his reality show debut with Alliance. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he confessed that he hopes this opportunity will help him shed the label of "Salman Khan's brother." "In the show, there's no family name to lean on...It's just me, my mind, and how I play the game." "If people walk away seeing a side of me they didn't expect, good. That's exactly why I'm here."
Reality show insights
'Salman's show is about personalities, conflicts and emotions...'
Khan also shared his thoughts on reality shows, saying he never considered participating until now. "I've seen what it takes, the energy, the drama, the emotional toll. And I always thought, 'That's his space, not mine,'" he said. He added, "Salman's show is about personalities, conflicts and emotions. But this one is fundamentally different." "It's a game of the mind. Strategy. Outwitting people without them knowing they've been outwitted."
Family dynamics
'The leader is obviously Salman'
When asked about Salman's reaction to his decision, Khan said, "He was intrigued." "And then he said, 'You sure you know what you're getting into?' Which, knowing him, is both a warning and a blessing. I'll take it." He also reflected on his family dynamics. "The leader is obviously Salman... He walks into any room and it reorganizes itself around him," he said. "The peacemaker would probably be Arbaaz (Khan)." Meanwhile, Alliance premiered on Prime Video on June 26.