'Alliance': Sohail wants to shed 'Salman Khan's brother' tag

Family dynamics

'The leader is obviously Salman'

When asked about Salman's reaction to his decision, Khan said, "He was intrigued." "And then he said, 'You sure you know what you're getting into?' Which, knowing him, is both a warning and a blessing. I'll take it." He also reflected on his family dynamics. "The leader is obviously Salman... He walks into any room and it reorganizes itself around him," he said. "The peacemaker would probably be Arbaaz (Khan)." Meanwhile, Alliance premiered on Prime Video on June 26.