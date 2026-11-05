Sommer 'A Shot in the Dark' star dies at 85
Entertainment
Elke Sommer, the German actor who made waves as Maria Gambrelli in A Shot in the Dark (1964), has died at 85.
Known for having fed off what she remembered as the improvisational "courage" of Sellers, she became a standout face of Hollywood's postwar era and acted alongside stars like Dean Martin.
Sommer multilingual painter and TV host
Sommer wasn't only about films: she was multilingual, loved painting, and even hosted TV shows that highlighted her passion for art and fast cars.
Though often cast as a glamorous star, her creative energy left a lasting impact on both movies and art.